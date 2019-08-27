Lillian F. Wiegand, 84, of Lititz, PA went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Palmyra, after a lengthy illness. Lillian was born in Manheim to the late Daniel W. and Lillie M. (Wingenroth) Snader. She was the wife of Frederick F. Wiegand. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on November 12th.
Lillian enjoyed blessing others through her gift of hospitality and hosting Bible studies in their home. She used her gift of reflexology to help many people. Lillian enjoyed spending time at the family cabin at Raystown Lake where she enjoyed campfires and picnics by the lake with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband Fred, she is survived by seven children, Karen, wife of Jason Sensenig, Deborah Fassnacht, Freda, wife of Daniel Beachy, Fred Wiegand, husband of Marilyn, Connie, wife of Keith Shelley, Gary Wiegand, husband of Londa, and Kim Wiegand, 21 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; four siblings, Lois Eaby, Samuel Snader, Jim Snader, and Gloria Nauman. Lillian was preceded in death by seven siblings and son-in-law, Jeff Fassnacht.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. Interment will follow in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Friday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.