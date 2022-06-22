Lillian E. Fuentes, 50, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was the loving wife of Rene B. Fuentes, with whom she shared 29 years of marriage.
Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Lillian was the daughter of the late Rafael and Leticia (Alvarez) Navedo. She attended J.P. McCaskey High School Class of 89. She worked as an Environmental Service Tech at Lancaster General Hospital for 20 years. She also volunteered to translate for patients and staff while working there. She was a Christian who frequently visited San Juan Bautista Catholic Church and In the Light Ministries in Leola. In her spare time, she enjoyed going for walks with her sons, watching movies, and spending time with her family. She was known for having a contagious laugh and smile. She was a selfless woman who was always looking out for those around her, especially for her dear family and friends. She was also an advocate for autism awareness.
In addition to her husband, Rene, Lillian is survived by her two sons, Carlito and Marcus; her sisters Jackie Ruiz (husband, Ray) and Brenda Ruiz (husband, Hermes); her niece and nephew Veronica Ruiz and Frankie Ruiz; her sisters-in-law Maria Vega and Maria Falcon; and her brother-in-law Luis Vega; as well as many more family members in Puerto Rico.
Friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 PM and again from 10:00-11:00 AM on Tuesday. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation at www.bafound.org.
