Lillian E. Feirick, 93, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Ephrata Manor on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Born in Sunbury, PA, Lillian was a daughter of the late John A. and Grace R. Wise Naugle. She had been a resident of Ephrata since 1955 and was a secretary for Weis Markets and WGSA radio station.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" E. Feirick and two siblings, Jean Abbott and Larry Naugle.
Lillian is survived by a daughter, Deborah A. Feirick of Ephrata, PA, two grandchildren, Rebecca (Dave) Watson of Ephrata, PA and John (Stephanie) Lowry of Irwin, PA, and five great-grandchildren, Lily Watson, Quinn Watson, Julian Lowry Joanna Lowry, and Cornel Lowry.
Services will be held at a future date and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »