Lillian B. Lapp, 16 month old daughter of Samuel F. and Barbara Beiler Lapp, of 94 Glenbrook Rd., Leola passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at home.
Surviving in addition to her parents are: 3 siblings, Lavina, John Ivan, and Daniel Lapp, all at home; paternal grandparents, Gideon and Mary Lapp, Leola; maternal grandmother, Annie S. Beiler, Kirkwood; paternal great-grandmothers, Sarah Lapp and Annie Fisher, both of Leola. She was preceded in death by: 3 brothers, Steven, Michael, Elmer Lapp; paternal grandfather, Daniel R. Beiler.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 from the late home. Interment: Upper Millcreek Cemetery, Leola. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Kindly omit flowers.
