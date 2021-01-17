Lillian A. (Kriewald) Thompson, 94, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Columbia. Born Thursday, November 18, 1926, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm Kriewald and Margaret (Stieler) Schuman. She was married to Benjamin Thompson for over 68 years until his death on February 27, 2019.
A homemaker and a military wife for most of her life, Lillian also worked at Burger King in Columbia for over 20 years. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by five children: Peggy Hanula, wife of David, of Fredericksburg, PA, Patricia Hildebrand, wife of Richard, of Yorkana, Benjamin Thompson, Jr., of Lebanon, Eric Thompson, companion of Susan Poole, of Columbia, Aleta Thompson, companion of Bob Blymier, of Wrightsville as well as 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Private burial will take place in the Marietta Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay St., Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
