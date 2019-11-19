Lillian A. Fry, 96, of Irwin, formerly of Akron, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Golden Heights Personal Care.
She was born in Hector, AR to the late William and Mae Linton and was the wife of the late Mahlon S. Fry.
She was a member of Grace E.C. Church, Akron.
In earlier years, Lillian worked for Ward Gas, Ephrata Children's Shop and Akron Restaurant & Gift. She was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering for Friends of the Ephrata Library. She was active in the Girls Scouts as a leader and with the council, was a member of the Golden Years Club and played Pinochle and Bridge in various card clubs. At age 82, she joined Curves. She was also a US Navy veteran serving in the WAVES during World War II, stationed in Washington DC.
Lillian is survived by a daughter, Kathleen D., wife of Joe Horochak of Trafford; three granddaughters, Chantel Detournay, Samantha Fecich, Alexis Ondash and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, K. Michael Fry and three siblings, Berneze Osman, Billie Jean Fernandez and Kenneth Linton.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 11 AM to 12 PM at Grace EC Church, 101 N. 7th Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 12:00 PM with Pastor Leslie Cool officiating. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Lillian's memory may be made to Ephrata Public Library, 550 South Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.