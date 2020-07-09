Lilli DeVoe, 60, Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. She was the loving wife of Wade DeVoe.
She was born in Manhasset, New York on November 12th, 1959 to Robert and Carol Marcus. She graduated from Cold Spring Harbor High School in Syosset, New York before attending Castleton State College in Vermont. After college she moved to Israel where she lived on a kibbutz, then proceeded to travel throughout Europe.
She is survived by her husband Wade DeVoe, her son, Cody DeVoe, her mother, Carol Marcus and her brothers, Jonathan Marcus, James Marcus and Jeffrey Marcus.
A memorial service will be held at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00 AM. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
