Lilah Grace Stark was born June 18th, 2020. She was simply too tiny for this big world and passed away shortly after her birth in the loving arms of her parents.
In her unfairly brief life, she only knew love, dignity, and mercy and that is the only peace that the family can find in this tragedy. They were able to hold her, and kiss her, sing to her, and tell her repeatedly how loved she was.
Their hearts were able to beat next to one another's for such a brief time but it will be time they cherish until their last breaths.
Lilah is the daughter of Kyle and Ellen (Givler) Stark and beloved little sister of Hayden Stark. She will forever be remembered by her grandparents, George and Sarajane Givler (Ephrata) and John and Carol Stark (Akron) as well as her great-grandmother, Anne Callahan (Pottsville) and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is in the loving arms of her late great-grandparents.
Through all of this, the only thing that the family can think to ask for is to be kind to one another in Lilah's memory. That small thing is the greatest thing, and really the only thing, that they can ask for at a time when their world is so dark and unkind.
In the interest of the family and the safety of their loved ones, Lilah's service will be held privately and a lilac garden will be dedicated on the family's property in her honor.
