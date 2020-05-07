Lila L. Hartley, 84, of Lancaster, passed away May 4, 2020. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Agnes Fetter. Lila was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose # 299. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, Phillies, and playing bingo.
Lila was survived by 5 sons; Shannon, Sandy, Dwayne, Todd, and Donald; 1 daughter, Violet; 1 brother, Donald; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »