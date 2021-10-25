Lila Jean Miller, 76, of Manheim passed away on Wednesday October 20, 2021 in Lebanon, PA at Good Samaritan Hospital. Born in Manheim, PA, she was the loving wife of the late Larry Lee Miller and the daughter of the late Irvin and Irene Floyd.
Lila worked at Raymark in her early years and most of her career as a receptionist at Brethren Village and Highland Tank where she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and adored her grandchildren. Lila had a giving heart and enjoyed doing things for others.
She is survived by a son Jesse Lee Miller of Manheim, a daughter Jennifer Lynn (Miller) Hummel wife of Dale Hummel of Lititz PA. Grandchildren Andrew Wilson, Sarah Quiggle, Ryan Wilson, Rozalyn Miller, and Jesse Miller. Great-grandchildren Parker and Colton Quiggle. She is survived by a brother Ed Floyd and preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers and consider memorial contributions in Lila’s name to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, 259 South 4th Street, Lebanon, PA 17402.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
