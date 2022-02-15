Libby Shannon Miller, 10, of Lititz, passed away as a result of a tragic car accident on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Libby was born on June 2, 2011 in Lancaster, PA and was the daughter of David Miller of Mount Joy, PA and Brooke Carlock Lobaugh of Lititz, PA, who both agree she was literally the best daughter ever.
Libby attended John R. Bonfield Elementary School in Lititz where she was a 5th grader and beloved by teachers and fellow students alike. Her standards for herself both as a student and a class leader and helper were impossibly high.
The most kind, caring and compassionate young lady you could ever meet, Libby had a smile that could light up your soul. She loved to make people laugh and constantly worried about other people's happiness.
She adored spending time with her family and friends, taking hikes, playing games, going on trips, and watching movies. She loved Hamilton, Little House on the Prairie, learning about history, making crafts, being silly, playing pranks on her family, singing, chatting with her friends on her iPad, and eating noodles and M&M yogurt.
Besides family and friends, the most important thing in Libby's life was dance. As soon as she could start walking, she started dancing – and she never stopped. She was a member of the Dance Dynamix competition team in Lititz, PA, and it became her second home and family. She truly had a natural grace, poise, and talent that radiated beyond her years. Her famous Cirque du Soleil-like flexibility left people in awe (or made them cringe).
Libby is survived by her mother, Brooke Carlock Lobaugh, and stepfather Charles "Marty" Lobaugh; father David Miller; brothers Maxwell Miller and Grayson Miller; stepbrother Noah Lobaugh; grandmothers Cynthia Carlock, Diane Hershey, and Linda Lobaugh; and grandfather Jeffrey Miller, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Thomas Carlock.
Libby will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, laughing eyes, sweet, caring heart, and unconditional love. She was the epitome of pure, innocent kindness. As several of the people who loved her put it best – although her loss is senseless and so incredibly painful, we should all honor her by trying to make the world a better place just like she did. Simply put: Live Like Libby.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, and Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
Visitation will be available from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. before the service at the funeral home.
To send condolences or share memories with the family, please visit snyderfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the Libby Miller Memorial Dance Scholarship has been created in Libby's honor: Libby Memorial Dance Scholarship.