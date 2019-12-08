Lewis Stauffer, 65, of Columbia, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on December 2, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Lewis and Josephine (Carisio) Stauffer and the loving husband of Gail (Frey) Stauffer.
For over 40 years, Lew worked as a maintenance engineer at Archonic, earning the endearing title "Grouchy Lew." A tinkerer at heart, Lew enjoyed taking apart and putting back together different mechanical items including his bike, cars, and household appliances. Lew was a car enthusiast and enjoyed learning about and looking at different cars, from classic to concept. He was also interested in guns and target shooting, a pastime he shared with his father. Lew enjoyed playing poker, especially the weekly games that he had with his friends.
Lew was a great father. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing video and board games. He was always involved in his children's sports and coached them in soccer and was a swim dad, assisting in judging at meets. They have great memories of vacations to the Poconos and will miss him dearly.
Lew is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail, his children; Erin Stauffer and Jason Stauffer (Katy), and his grandchildren; Edward, Elizabeth, Maxwell, and Oliver. He is preceded in death by his parents and was their last surviving child.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to the Tommy Foundation at 1390 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603 or tommyland.org.
