Lewis Slack, 83 years of age, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 11th, surrounded by his Family in Denver, PA., formerly of Manheim, PA. He was born on November 8, 1939 in Whitesville, NY.
Lew was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne and sister Ruth.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Ethel Marie Moyer Slack, his brothers John and David, and sister Linda Slack Kulick.
He has 3 Children who love him dearly: sons Dennis and Donald, husband of Tiffany Marino, and daughter Cindy Slack Myers, wife of Trent Myers. Lew was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Lew was a master Carpenter by trade. When not working, he enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his wife and family. Lew will be remembered as a soft spoken, kindhearted gentleman who loved Jesus with all his heart. He will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 15, at 10:30 A.M. at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA with Pastor John Zeswitz officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com