Lewis S. "Lou" McMullen, 80, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor-South. He was the husband of the late Lois A McMullen, who passed away in 1979 and the late Susan L. Albright McMullen, who passed away in 2016. He was born in Highville, son of the late Howard E. and Irene Sowers McMullen. Lou was an equipment operator for fifty years before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a previous member of the Safe Harbor Hunting Club, and was a Little League baseball coach. He was a beloved father and grandfather.
He is survived by his children: Leslie L. McMullen and Lisa M. McMullen, both of Washington Boro. His step children: Cheryl T. (Mark P.) Scheid, Lancaster and Travis C. Albright, Conestoga. Seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Two Brothers: Gerald S. McMullen, Conestoga; and Kenneth S. McMullen, Asheville, NC. One Sister: Jean S. McMullen, Conestoga. He was preceded in death by one brother: Harold S. McMullen.
A Private Service and Burial will be held at Stehman Memorial-Greenfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Oak Leaf Manor-South, 2101 Wabank Rd., Millersville, PA 17551 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604-4125.Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »