Lewis R. Wickersham, 71, of Lancaster, passed away early Friday, January 10, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lewis R. and Amanda (Troup) Wickersham. Lewis was the beloved husband of Louise E. (Pauza) Wickersham, and together they shared 51 years of marriage.
Lewis was a foundry worker, retiring from Anvil International in Columbia after 30 years of service. Following retirement, he enjoyed sitting on the patio watching the birds and squirrels. He especially loved spending time with his family and cooking great meals for them. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his wife, Louise, Lewis is survived by his son, Russell Wickersham and his wife Crystal, and his daughter, Alisha Waltz. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Emily, Nelson, Isabella, and Brianna; 3 sisters and a brother. He was predeceased by his parents and 2 brothers.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing which will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Private interment will be at Riverview Burial Park. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »