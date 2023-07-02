Lewis P. "Lew" Hershey, 79, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul M. and Mary E. Hershey. He was married to his wife Sandra K. (Windham) Hershey for 57 years.
Lew was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was the owner of Hershey Real Estate Services until his retirement in 2019 and was a member of various organizations such as the Lancaster Chamber Singers, Lancaster Symphony Chorus and Lancaster Board of Realtors. Lew was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed reading, history and hunting at the cabin in Tioga County. Lew's all-time favorite pastime was spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, dad and papa.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, Lew is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer K. (Anthony) Fatta, of Wrightsville, PA, and Sarah L. (James) Walker, of Phoenix, AZ; his sister, M. June Hannan, of NY; and his five grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Lew will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lew's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association through this link: https://alz.org or to Hospice through this link: https://hospiceofcentralpa.org, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125
