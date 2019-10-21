Lewis O. "Lew" Coates, 74, of Coatesville, died at home Friday, October 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Nancy L. Moore Coates. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Lewis O. and Alice Dabbak Coates.
Lew lived in the area all his life and was a 1963 graduate of the Octorara High School. He was employed by the Trojan Boat Company of Lancaster as an engineer and designer.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by 4 children; Robert Coates and wife Laura of Seaford, DE, Angela Boyd and husband Brian, Sr. of Upland, PA, Bert Mize and wife Brenda of Coatesville and Rodney Mize and wife Shawn of Coatesville, 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 5 siblings. He was preceded in death by one son Michael J. Coates and one sister.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA. Viewing from 10 - 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Downingtown VFW, 4601 Lincoln Hwy, Downingtown, PA 19335.
Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com