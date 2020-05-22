Lewis Moser, Jr., 88, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Lewis was a lifelong resident of Lancaster and was the son of the late Lewis, Sr. And Ruth (Overly) Moser. He was the husband of Mary Ann Kerr with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Lewis was a proud Navy veteran having served aboard USS Midway during the Korean War. Following his discharge he went to work in the maintenance department for the former RCA, later to become General Electric.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons: Gregory, of FL, and David and Andrew Moser, both of Lancaster; and a granddaughter, Arianna Moser.
Memorial Services for Lewis will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
