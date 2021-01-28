Lewis M. Martin, 66, of Denver, died Monday, January 25, at Premier at Susquehanna Village, Millersburg, where he had resided the past 3 months.
Born in E. Cocalico Twp., he was the son of the late Eli and Ada Z. Martin Martin.
Lewis had worked on the family farm and also for Martin's Silo Repair.
Surviving are seven brothers, Allen husband of Anna Martin of Lewisburg, Edwin husband of Sarah Martin of Shippensburg, James husband of Lydia Martin, Elvin husband of Pauline Martin, and Aaron husband and of Eva Martin all of Penn Yan, NY, Stephen husband of Mary Martin of Denver, and Michael husband of Mary Ann Martin of Charles City, IA; six sisters, Mabel wife of Martin Hurst of Lime Springs, IA, Esther wife of Luke Weaver and Anna wife of Sam Shirk both of Fleetwood, Ada wife of Noah Martin of Penn Yan, NY, Marian wife of Phares Hurst of Narvon, and Grace Martin of Morgantown. He was preceded in death by brothers, John Ivan Martin and David Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 30, at 9:30 A.M. at the Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, 531 South Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at his late home, 756 Gehman's School Road, Denver, PA. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
