Lewis L. Hershey, 79, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his daughter's home. He was born in Lancaster to the late George W. Hershey and Edith Witmer Hershey.
Lew worked as a self-employed auto body technician and owned Lew Hershey Enterprise. He graduated from Penn Manor High school. Lew spent many years playing pedal steel guitar with local country music groups. He also had a great love for animals, especially his German Shepherds.
Lew is survived by 3 children, George Hershey, husband of Stacy Hershey of Lancaster; Stacy Miller, wife of Owen Sauder of Wellsville; Barbara Rodruan, wife of Ross Rodruan of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren, Marissa Hershey, Stetson Hershey, Sterling Hershey, Victoria Rodruan and Landon Rodruan as well as 4 siblings, Glenn Hershey, husband of Paula; Doris Chretien, wife of Charles; Shirl Coolidge, wife of Bill; Bob Hershey, husband of Doreen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Hershey and granddaughter, Rebecca Miller.
At Lewis's request there will be no services.
If desired, memorial contributions in Lew's memory may be made to Best Friends Animal Society. www.EwingBrothers.com.
