Lewis L. Anderson, 85, of Willow Valley Manor, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Willow Valley Glen. Born in Deadwood, SD, he was the son of the late Lionel C. and Helen L. (Morris) Anderson. Lew was the beloved husband of the late Verna (Smith) Anderson, and they shared 48 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2005.
Lew graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 1956 with a B.S. degree and from the University of New Mexico in 1961, acquiring his doctorate in Chemistry. He worked for E. I. DuPont as a Research Chemist and later as a Senior Information Specialist, retiring in 1992 after 31 years of service. Following his retirement from DuPont, he supervised the computer lab for Solanco High School in Quarryville and started the Southern Lancaster Computer Club. He and his wife also ran Anderson Computer Portraits which created personalized photo keepsake items.
Lew enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, square and round dancing and being involved in various clubs. He was also an avid reader. He attended Zion United Church of Christ in New Providence.
A loving father and grandfather, he is survived by two daughters, Susan Allison and her husband Bill of White, PA, and Nancy King and her husband Mike of Lampeter; three grandsons; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Irene Morris.
A Memorial Service may be planned and announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lew's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com