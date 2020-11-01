Lewis J. Metzger, 75, died peacefully, Sunday October 25, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the loving husband of Madelon, and they celebrated 34 years of marriage. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Florence "Flossie" (Sherk) Metzger. Lewis was an industrial maintenance mechanic for over 20 years at Science Press of Ephrata. Lewis proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was known for his devout faith in Christ, and the deep and unwavering love for his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Jacob Metzger, Ephrata; two daughters, Gina wife of Anthony Dague, Lancaster, Kasey wife of Darel Bennedbaek, Alberta, Canada; four grandchildren, Hannah and Lauren Dague, Mason and Oz; and two sisters, Suzanne Metzger Ryan and Mary Metzger Parson, both of Mount Joy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time of visitation with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main Street, Mount Joy, on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Contributions in Lewis' memory may be sent to Veteran's Administration Medical Center, Patient Care Fund, 1700 S. Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
