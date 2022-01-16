Lewis J. Kahl, Akron, passed away quietly at home January 12, 2022, at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by his parents Merritt Kahl and Laura (Troutman) Kahl, Newmanstown.
Born on October 20, 1936, Lewis was raised in Newmanstown where he excelled in school, sports, music and being a friend to many.
Lewis graduated as valedictorian from Millcreek Township High School and was an avid trumpet player in the school bands. While navigating high school as the big man on campus, he also won the heart of his childhood friend and classmate, Roberta Leibig. They were sweethearts for nearly two decades before marrying in 1957.
After marriage, Lewis and Roberta moved to Akron and raised a family of three children, Michael, Michele and Cindy and two family dogs, Sparky and Mindy. He provided for his family by working in various fields including manufacturing at DH Ford, operations management at Weaver Bologna, and sales and advertising at The Reading Merchandiser. In his post-retirement years, he also spent time as a courier for Way Delivery Services.
Lewis had numerous hobbies including woodworking, sudoku, puzzle making, and coin collecting. He was an outdoorsman at heart, and loved fishing, hunting, time at the beach and boating. He enjoyed taking family vacations, and was a diehard Phillies and Eagles fan. He also spent years in a bowling league at 222 Dutch Lanes.
In addition to his work and hobbies, Lewis made time for community service. He was an active member of the Akron Lions club, and served on the board of Elias United Church of Christ, Newmanstown. He was also a lifetime member of the Millcreek Rod & Gun Club.
Lewis will be mostly remembered for his huge heart and zeal for life. He always had time to share a joke, good story, or teaching moment with anyone he encountered, and his lively personality always enhanced the experience. His integrity and incredible work ethic was his way of life, and he challenged people to do their best. One of his greatest fulfillments was to see people work hard and achieve success along the way.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Roberta; brother Dean Kahl; children Michael, wife Lisa; Michele Doner; Cindy Mellen; grandchildren Mark Doner, wife Becky; Dayna Kahl; Megan Snyder, husband Brian; Joshua Kahl, fiancée Daffiny; Grady Barber, wife Ashley; Charlie Barber and great-grandchildren Sterling and Emma Doner, Eliana and Ridley Snyder.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Russell Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in the Millcreek Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Lewis's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
