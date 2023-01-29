Lewis J. Googins, 85, of Willow Valley, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. Born in Huntington, WV, he was the son of the late Harry James and Catherine (Snoddy) Googins. Lewis's wife Shirley (Perine) Googins died December 19, 2022.
Lewis graduated from Marshall University, and he worked for Sun Oil Company for 35 years in staff crude accounting.
Surviving family include his children Kimberly Googins Steudel, wife of Erik of Fort Worth, TX, and James Dale Googins, husband of Lisa of West Chester, PA; and his grandsons Tyler Steudel of Dallas, TX, and Zachary Steudel of Dacono, CO. In addition to his parents and wife, Lewis was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Googins Frazier.
Funeral services for Lewis will be private.
