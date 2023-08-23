Lewis J. "Buttons" Wilson, Jr., 74, Lancaster, died Thursday, August 17, 2023. He was the husband of the late Cynthia (May) Wilson who died in 2008. Born in Florida, he was the son of the late Lewis J., Sr. and Dorothy Wilson.
"Buttons" as he was affectionately known was a supervisor at National Bearings, Co. for over 40 years before retiring. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and was known to joke around with everyone.
Surviving is a son Lewis J. Wilson III (Jennifer), Marietta; two daughters Kimberly A. Getz, Lancaster, Cherie Johnson, Mount Joy; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his girlfriend Jenny Gerlitzki, Lancaster.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his graveside service at Kreider Brethren Cemetery, 200 W. Sun Hill Road, Manheim, PA 17545 on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
