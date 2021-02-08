Lewis I. Simmons, age 87, of Myerstown, formerly of Christiana, PA and Orlando, FL, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was born in Chester County, son of the late T. Irwin & Elinor Prange Simmons. He was the husband of Donna J. Rodgers Simmons, with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage on September 8th. Graduate of the former Christiana High School class of 1950. He retired from Lukens Steel Company in 1984 and Walt Disney World in 2003. He loved music and baseball. While living in Delaware in the 1980's, he served on the Board of Directors of the Southern Delaware Symphony Orchestra. He was also a member of the Southern Gospel Music Association. In the 1960's Lou coached several champion Babe Ruth and Midget League baseball teams. Over the years he attended several hundred spring training games. He was a member of Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church of Christiana, where in the past he served on the Session and Board of Deacons. He was a member and Past Master of the Christiana Masonic Lodge, #417, F.&A.M., past President and Secretary of the Christiana Fire Company, and past President of the Lanco Beagle Club.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 children: William L. husband of Victoria Jones Simmons of Birmingham, AL, Mary Lynn wife of Howard Spreen of Lititz, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a sister Vivian Westman of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a son Donald B. Simmons, 2 siblings: George A. Simmons, Beverly Backenstose, and a half-brother Fred Gebhart.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. shiveryfuneralhome.com
