Lewis I. Mengle RCA Retiree

Lewis I. Mengle, age 97, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at The Mennonite Home in Lancaster. He was the husband of Frances M. Mengle who preceded him in death in October, 2013. They were married 33 years. He was formerly married to the late Verna C. Solt Mengle who died in 1976.
Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Charles I. and Lillian E. Mengle, and is survived by two children from his first marriage, a daughter, Patsy S. Burnside married to Garry of Bradford, Ohio, and a son, Lewis C. Mengle married to Carolyn of Nashville, Tennessee. He is also blessed with three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Mr. Mengle was a graduate of Allentown High School and Lehigh University. He was a World War II Veteran and a Professional Engineer. Mr. Mengle worked seven years for The Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania and thirty-six years for The RCA Corporation, retiring in 1986 as an engineering leader in the picture tube development division, holding several patents. He was a member of The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and The Instrument Society of America. After retirement, he worked part-time with his son at Owl Hill Repair.
As a member of the YMCA, Mr. Mengle was active in group exercise classes and helped form the men's Bible study group. He loved to play the organ and was a member of The York Organ Club.
For thirty-two years, he was an active member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Lancaster and served on the official board. Later, he was a member of The First Church of God and sang in their choir.
A Public Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. A private burial will be held in Grandview Cemetery in Allentown, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
