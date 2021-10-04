Lewis H. Hoover
Lewis H. Hoover, 41, of 156 Black Creek Rd., East Earl, died suddenly on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his home.
Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of Paul M. and Mary H. (Hoover) Hoover, with whom he resided.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by four siblings: Amos married to Jane Hoover, East Earl, Eva married to Edwin Hoover, Ephrata, Erma Hoover, at home, and Mabel married to Samuel Martin, East Earl.
He was preceded in death by a brother Edwin H. Hoover and two infant brothers.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 9 a.m. at his late home with further services at 10 a.m. at Reidenbach Mennonite Church. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at his late home on Tuesday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
