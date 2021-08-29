Lewis H. Hillard

Lew passed peacefully into God's eternal glory on Aug. 27, 2021 at the age of 91 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Utz Terrace. He was born Feb. 12, 1930, son of L. Henry and Elizabeth Ludwig Hillard of Cambridge, Lancaster County. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, Kathryn "Kitty" Steller Hillard for over 70 years. Lew was an Educator, Builder, Civic and Business Leader. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Hanover. He was a member of the United Methodist Men, a member and former teacher of the Adult International Sunday School class and a member of the Building Committee.
He was a graduate of Upper Leacock High School, Leola, Pa., where he was a captain of the baseball and basketball teams. Lew proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He received both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Industrial Arts with specialization in woodworking from Millersville University. Lewis also pursued post-masters education in Educational Administration from Temple University and University of Maryland. Throughout his high school and college years he worked as a carpenter in his father's business. He was a founding board member and first manager of the Leola Community Pool and a member of the Conestoga Valley School Board of Directors, Lancaster County.
Lew's educational career began as an Industrial Arts teacher at Garden Spot High School, New Holland, Pa. He was later employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Bureau of School Construction, in Harrisburg. Lew was the Superintendent of Schools in Shanksville-Stonycreek School District prior to serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Conewango Valley School District in New Oxford, Pa.
In 1985 Lew retired from education and along with Kitty designed, built, founded and operated the Quilt Patch Village of Shoppes, between Littlestown and Hanover. They served clientele from Pennsylvania and Maryland before retiring again at the age of 87. During this time, Lew served on the Board of Supervisors for Union Township and the Adams County Development Association.
Lew's skill of woodworking inspired him to craft many beautiful and functional works of art that are treasured by his family. He enjoyed happy family times, hunting, and watching his Boston Red Sox.
Lew is survived by his wife, Kitty, daughter Debra Cromer, (Scott) of Hanover, Pa. and son Dr. Jeffrey Lewis Hillard, (Janet) of Timonium, Md. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Erin Cromer, Jefferson, Pa. (Jordan Mason), Matthew Cromer (Lauren), Hanover, Kaitlynn Hillard Matera, (Matthew), Baltimore, Md., and Laura Hillard (Brian DeStephano), Timonium. Lew is also survived by great-granddaughter Hattie Cromer, Hanover. Lew is survived by brother Dr. Ray L. Hillard (Brenda), Lititz, Pa. and was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert H. Hillard.
A celebration of the full life of Lewis H. Hillard will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pa. 17331 at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The service will be officiated by Rev. Dr. B. Michael Brossman. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover where full military honors will be provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lew's name to First United Methodist Church at the address above or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Benevolent Fund, 2100 Utz Terrace, Hanover, Pa. 17331. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of SpiriTrust Skilled Care and Hospice for their compassionate care shown to Lew and our family.
To share memories of Lew Hillard and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.