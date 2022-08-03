Lewis H. Denlinger, age 89, of Paradise, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Ruth Phenneger Denlinger for over 66 years. Born in Paradise, he was the son of the late Noah E. and Marian Hershey Denlinger.
Lew was a member of Calvary Monument Church, Paradise. He was a farmer in the Paradise area for 62 years. He served his country during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Gap VFW and Paradise American Legion.
Lew enjoyed bowling. He was an active member of the paradise community helping to plan the first Paradise Community Picnic, as well as serving on the zoning board and as township supervisor for 20 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 children: Kevin husband of Cindi Denlinger Denlinger of TX, Constance "Connie" DeGrave of Manheim, 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Fred husband of Ruth Good Denlinger of VA, Thelma Bowman and Shirley Nolt, both of Paradise. He was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Christine F. Denlinger and Keri L. Fisher.
Funeral service will take place at Calvary Monument Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise on Thursday, August 4, at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Tom Hubbard will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com