Lewis Clark Gerhart, 87, formerly of Gamber Road, Washington Boro, died January 8, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia, PA. He was the husband of Pauline Gerlach (Groff) Gerhart, also of St. Anne's Retirement Community.
Mr. Gerhart had worked for over forty years for Ford Motor Company in the parts sales of several dealerships in Lancaster and Berks counties. Mr. Gerhart was a long-time member of the Red Oak Hunting Club of Galeton, PA. Mr. Gerhart was a member of Manor Church, Lancaster.
Born July 28, 1932, in Reading, Berks County, he was the son of the late George Elmer and Minnie (Bensing) Gerhart, of Wernersville, PA.
He is survived by Todd Gerhart and wife Catherine, Craig Gerhart, Donna (Shenk) Dorough and husband Michael, Dennis Shenk and wife Crystal, and Dale Shenk, as well as a host of extended family and caring friends. He was preceded in death by a brother Leon A. Gerhart and a sister Jean E. (Gerhart), wife of Charles I. Lamm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation before the service at Manor Church on Saturday morning between 9:00-11:00 a.m. All are invited to an interment at 2:30 p.m. in the Hain's Church Cemetery, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in his memory to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512.
