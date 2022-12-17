Lewis C. (Luke) Kauffman, 88 of Mountville, formerly of Columbia passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Mennonite Home where he had resided for the past three months. He was the husband of Kathleen (Bobbe) Vecero Kauffman with whom he was married 68 years. He was born in Columbia to the late Lewis A. and Marie Keys Kauffman.
Luke graduated from Columbia High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. A carpenter by trade, he retired in 1993 after 17 years of service from Kellogg's where he was employed in the maintenance department as a lube mechanic. Earlier in his career he worked at the Armstrong Carpet Plant. Luke was a devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia.
In addition to his wife are his children, Luke husband of Deb Kauffman; Kathy wife of Mark Zeamer; Theresa wife of James Meisenbach; Eileen Dinkel; 12 grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and one great great grandson. His brother Lamar husband of Carolyn Kauffman also survives. He was preceded in death by his daughter Julie Wolshire and sisters Ginny Olson, Betsy McBride, Mary Lou Hartmann, Joanne Wise, Thelma Cremer and Tish Urban.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512 with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Mountville Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church or to Hospice and Community Care.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.