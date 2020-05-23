Levina Smucker Huber, 84, Lititz, PA, passed away at UPMC Lititz on May 22, 2020. She was the wife of R. Dale Huber for 62 years. Born in Bird-in-Hand PA, she was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Stoltzfus Smucker and three brothers, Jonathan (Mary Glick Smucker Herr), Paul, and Marcus.
In addition to her husband, Levina is survived by her children Susan Huber (Barbara Moulton), Linda Huber Mininger (Richard) and Richard Huber (Maria Belen), her grandchildren Aaron, Emily (Jeff), Sindy, Camila, Ruben, Mikaela, Gabriel, Natalie, and Lucas, her sisters Sara Ann Landis (Henry Benner), Mary Ellen Dowling (David), her brother John Smucker (Irene), sisters-in-law Elma Smucker (Paul) and Dottie Smucker (Marcus), many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and loving friends.
Levina was a consultant at the Parish Resource Center in Lancaster for 25 years and a parish minister for 18 years. She graduated from Millersville University and Lancaster Theological Seminary, which presented her the Allan S. Meck award for excellence in ministry in 2001. Levina was ordained in the United Church of Christ in 1995 and served at churches in Port Orange, Florida, and Ephrata and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
During her life, Levina served on many church boards and committees. She served on the boards of the Mennonite Publishing House, Mennonite Magazine, and United Homes. She was also a member of the Committee on Women in Ministry of the Mennonite Church, the Peace and Social Concerns Committee of the Women's Mennonite Service Committee, and the Church and Ministry Committee of the Lancaster Association of the Penn Central Conference of the United Church of Christ. She attended Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, where she was a charter member and served on many committees.
The great love of Levina's life was her family, especially her grandchildren with whom she spent countless hours. She also loved to read, travel, bike, and play tennis (in her younger years), and spend time with her friends. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Contributions in Levina's memory may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
