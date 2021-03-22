Levina S. Stoltzfus, 96, of 56 Lancaster Ave., Christiana passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at her residence. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late John and Barbara Smoker King. She was the wife of the late Isaac F. Stoltzfus who passed away in 2001. She was homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: children, John K. Stoltzfus at home, Benuel K. husband of Naomi Beiler Stoltzfus of Christiana, Susie K. wife Samuel S. Esh, Jr., of Gap; ten grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Stoltzfus of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by sisters, Katie Fisher and twin sister Lizzie King; brothers, Levi, Eli, and Christ King.
The funeral will be private at the late home with interment in Bart Amish Cemetery.
Furman's -- Leola
