LYKENS TOWNSHIP - Levi Zook, age 21 months, of Luxemburg Road, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born on November 7, 2019 in Mifflinburg, PA the son of Isaac and Suzanne (Stoltfus) Zook.
Surviving are his parents and a brother, Caleb Samuel Zook and a sister, Sarah Faith Zook; paternal grandparents, Samuel and Naomi (King) Zook; maternal grandparents, Levi and Arie (Stoltzfus) Stoltzfus; paternal great-grandparents, the late Elam B. and surviving Arie F. (Stoltzfus) Stoltzfus and maternal great-grandparents S. Levi and Sadie (King) Stoltzfus.
Services are private on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM; Following the service, burial will be at Fishers Amish Cemetery, Lykens Township.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral location isndling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com
