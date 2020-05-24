Levi Weathers, 66, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born January 31st, 1954, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of the late Leroy and Mattie Weathers. He is one of eight siblings.
Levi graduated from high school in 1972. That same year, he entered the armed forces (U.S. Army) and was stationed at Fort Dixon. He then moved and was stationed in Germany for 4.5 years and lived in Germany for an additional 3 years.
Surviving is his sister, Shirley Mack of Lancaster; brother, Josh Singleton of Greenville, SC; brother, William Richburg of Valdosta, GA; sister, Brenda Corbitt of Maryland; sister, Theresa Weathers of Lancaster; brother, Leroy Weathers, Jr. of Lancaster. Levi was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Weathers. He is survived by his spiritual brothers, Joe Nolley, Bill Pope, Ricky Mack, Tony Cunningham, and Red Nixdorf, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and co-workers.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. There will be a Viewing from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. the same day at The Groff Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603 (corner of W. Orange and Pine St.) Burial and Graveside service will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA. Masks must be worn and the viewing will allow 10 people at a time in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
