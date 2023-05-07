Levi S. Nolt, 93, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Born in Landis Valley, PA, Levi was a son of the late Amron and Rhoda Stehman Nolt and the loving husband of Barbara A. DeLong Nolt, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.
Levi was a member of Reamstown E.C. Church and a United States Marine Corps Veteran. While in the Marines, Levi marched in President Dwight D. Eisenhower's 1953 Inauguration Parade.
Levi was a machinist and worked at Sperry New Holland and later was co-founder and co-owner of Nolt Brothers, Inc. of Ephrata.
Levi could design and build by eye, without measurements or blueprints. He enjoyed working with his hands and designing and building finely detailed scale models of vehicles from wood. He was a skilled machinist and woodworker and never cut corners.
Levi was an outdoorsman and had been snowmobiling in Wyoming, fishing in Alaska, and took yearly fishing trips to Canada.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Terry Nolt and Dale Nolt, one daughter, Theresa, wife of Leon Yoder, four grandchildren, James Nolt, Michelle Nolt Reddinger, wife of Matt Reddinger, Dustin Yoder, husband of Katie Nolt Yoder, and Cameron Yoder, two great grandchildren, Henry Yoder and Millie Yoder, and one sister, Eleanor Dombach.
Levi was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and six brothers.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received from 10-11.
Place of rest will be Memory Gardens, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Levi's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.