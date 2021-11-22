Levi S. Blank, 3-year-old son of Amos G. and Sarah E. Stoltzfus Blank, of 300 Township Road, Lincoln University, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at A.I. Dupont Children's Hospital in Wilmington, DE. He was born in Ephrata. Levi attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents. Surviving besides his parents are 2 sisters: Elizabeth S. and Linda S. Blank at home, grandparents: Amos G. and Rebecca Lapp Blank of Oxford and Levi E. and Naomi Esh Stoltzfus of Bird In Hand.
Funeral service will take place today, Monday, November 22nd, at 12 PM from the late home, 300 Township Road, Lincoln University. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana and Paradise.
A living tribute »