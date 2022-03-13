Levi M. Brubaker, 84 of Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Levi is a retired pastor and missionary, and most recently retired from Turkey Hill Dairy.
He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Brubaker; and his sister and her husband, Mary and Paul Sides.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Boorsma) Brubaker; son, Victor Brubaker; daughter, Deborah Shank and her husband and their children; as well as numerous foster children and their families.
Services will be scheduled at a later date in Lancaster County, PA.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, DE. Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
