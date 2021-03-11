Levi "Leon" Shirk, 87, of New Holland, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Ephrata Manor.
Born in Caernarvon Twp., Lancaster County, he was a son of the late Raymond and Anna (Horning) Shirk. His wife, Shirley M. (Buzzard) Shirk, died Oct. 9, 2015.
Leon owned and operated Shirks Body Shop, and later Shirks Towing, both in New Holland, for many years.
He attended Ranck's United Methodist Church and was an avid hunter, enjoyed going to the mountains in Huntington County, horse racing, traveling, fishing trips, CB radios, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed serving on a mission trip to Haiti.
Surviving are five children, Ron (Barbara) Brossman of Charleston, SC; Terri (Adam) Casta of Baltimore, Judy (Reed) Proffitt of New Holland, Trudy (the late Bill) Boley of New Holland, and Rodney (Mary) of Terre Hill; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Mae Wenrich of Morgantown; and a brother, Harold Shirk of Intercourse.
Preceding him in death is a granddaughter, Joni Patterson; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 11 AM at Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery, with a viewing from 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangement by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.