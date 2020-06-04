Levi L. Fisher, age 66, of 423 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He is the husband of Mattie Lapp Stoltzfus Lapp Fisher and the late Sarah Beiler Fisher. He was born in Gordonville, son of the late Jonas K. and Lydia Lapp Fisher. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 12 children: Rachel B. wife of Jonas E. Stoltzfus of Oxford, Joseph B. husband of Sarah Yoder Fisher of Kirkwood, Amos N. husband of Fannie Stoltzfus Fisher of Christiana, Jonas K. husband of Mary Zook Fisher of Kirkwood, Kore B. husband of Barbara King Fisher of Cochranville, Levi L., Jr. husband of Elizabeth Stoltzfus Fisher of Nottingham, Enos B. husband of Rebecca Beiler Fisher of Kirkwood, Rebecca B. wife of Levi E. Stoltzfus of Princeton, KY, Lydia B. wife of David B. Miller of Cochranville, Emma B. wife of Henry S. King of Christiana, Mattie B. wife of David R. Miller of Ronks, Elam B. husband of Sylvia F. King Fisher of Bird-in-Hand, 10 step children: Sarah L. wife of Stephen S. King of Kirkwood, Annie L. wife of Samuel B. Stoltzfoos of Gap, Aaron L. husband of Fannie S. Miller Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Benjamin K. husband of Mary S. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Bird-in-Hand, Arie L. wife of Henry E. Yoder of Ronks, Ephraim L. husband of Rebecca Beiler Stoltzfus of Lincoln University, Jacob L. husband of Annie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Little Britain, Fannie L. wife of Samuel M. Fisher of Peach Bottom, Lizzie L. wife of Bennie Lantz of Glen Rock, Rachel wife of Jonas Beiler of Oxford, numerous grandchildren, numerous step grandchildren, 5 siblings: Rebecca L. Fisher of Kirkwood, John Z. husband of Mattie Zook Fisher of Kirkwood, Barbara L. wife of Phares H. Swarey of Allensville, Lydia L. wife of Ephraim K. Beiler of Lancaster, Rachel L. wife of Elam K. King of Kirkwood. He was preceded in death by 2 step daughters: Mattie L. and Mary L. Stoltzfus, a sister, Sadie L. Fisher and a stillborn brother.
Private family services will be held with interment in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »