Levi Felix Null was born without heartbeat on September 7, 2022 at Women and Babies Hospital, Lancaster. Levi is the cherished son of Justin and Kayla Null (Lefever) and beloved brother of Ryland, of Willow Street.
He is greeted in Heaven by grandparents Kristian Philoon and Dee Dee Null and also many great grandparents. Levi is mourned on Earth by his great grandparents, Robert Ross and Lorraine Ferland of Sparks, MD, grandparents Allen and Marion Schultz (Manion) of Manheim, grandparents Robert and Deborah Lefever (Elliott) of Strasburg, many great aunts, great uncles, cousins and so many dear friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday September 13th at 10am at Habecker Mennonite Church, 451 Habecker Church Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Contributions in Levi's memory can be made to the Kathryn Frances Lehoe Burial Fund. Their website is https://friendsofangelspa.org.
