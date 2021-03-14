Levi F. Yoder, 66, of Leola and previously of Bozeman, Montana, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in St. Mary's, Maryland, he was the son of the late Jonas Benjamin and Mary (Fisher) Yoder. He was the loving husband of Susan (Hershey) Yoder for over 36 years.
Levi was a man you could always depend on and always willing to lend a helping hand. He was very crafty and always found ways of keeping his hands busy. He had a natural talent for carpentry and through many years of learning on his own, was capable of building a house from the ground up. He also found great peace in being outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, fly fishing, skiing and camping. He was also gifted in playing horseshoes, which his league won many awards in.
His bear hugs and jolly smile will be missed by his loving family including his wife, Susan, daughters: Aaron Yoder of Big Sky, MT, Saline Cassel of Leola, PA and Rosanna Lynn Yoder of Livingston, MT, the apple of his eye and only grandchild: Declan, and siblings: Gideon Yoder (Aary), Lovinna Beiler (Amos), Ben Yoder (Fannie Mae), Jonas Yoder (Cathy), Mary Allgeyer (John), John Yoder (Bonnie), Sol Yoder (Kimmie), Naomi Stoltzfus (John David) all of Lancaster County, Katie King (Ephriam) of Newville, and Steve Yoder (Kim) of Perry County, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents and son-in-law, Tyler Cassel.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
