Levi F. Stoltzfus, age 73 of 385 Cooper Drive, Kirkwood, passed away on Monday, July 17th, 2023 at home. He was the husband of Mary R. Miller Stoltzfus. He was born in Ronks, son of the late John K. and Rachel Fisher Stoltzfus and step son of the late Katie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children; Annie M. wife of Benuel S. Fisher of Quarryville, John M. Husband of Malinda K. Esch Stoltzfus of Fort Plain, NY, Susie M. wife of Stephen S. King of Bird-In-Hand, Amos M. husband of Fannie B. King Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Rachel M. wife of Aaron S. Esh of Kirkwood, Levi F., Jr. husband of Sarah L. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Quarryville, 59 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 10 Siblings; Israel husband of the late Lizzie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of KY, Christ husband of Mary Fisher Stoltzfus of KY, Emma wife of Emmanuel Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, John husband of Annie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Fort Plain, NY, Susie wife of Daniel Stoltzfus of KY, Lavina wife of Ammon Stoltzfoos of Ripley, IN, Samuel husband of Bertha Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Christiana, David husband of Rachel Fisher Stoltzfus of KY, Ammon husband of Malinda Beiler Stoltzfus of Holtwood, Rachel Husband of David Lantz of Strasburg. He was preceeded in death by 2 grandchildren and a sister, Priscilla Stoltzfus late wife of Jacob Stoltzfus husband of Annie Beiler Stoltzfus of Honey Brook.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 385 Cooper Drive, Kirkwood, PA 17536 on Wednesday, July 19th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Fisher's Amish Cemetery. Friends may call the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »