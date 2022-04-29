Levi F. Smoker, 87, of Stevens, died unexpectedly, Monday, April 25, 2022 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Jean (Zellers) Smoker and they celebrated 69 years of marriage this past February. Born in Kinzers, he was son of the late Abner and Fannie (Fisher) Smoker.
Levi was a truck driver for Yellow Freight Corp. before retiring, and later drove part-time for many various companies. Levi was a member and former Sunday School teacher at Indiantown Mennonite church, Ephrata. He enjoyed restoring Silver King tractors, building bird feeders and WWII model planes. He served as a chaplain at Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife Jean are two sons, Kenneth husband of Darlene Smoker, Auburn, Randy, husband of Brenda Smoker, Lititz; a daughter Diane, wife of Gary Maharg, Manor Twp.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother Parke Smoker, Paradise; and a sister Dorcas, wife of Donald Hostetter, Ephrata. He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of viewing and visitation with the family on Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Mennonite Cemetery.
