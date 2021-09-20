Levi F. Bawell, 57, of 3525 Zeltenreich Rd., Gordonville, entered into rest on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at home of natural causes. He was the son of the James and Katie Fisher Bawell with whom he resided. Levi worked for Sensenig Feed Mill, New Holland for a number of years, and more recently he worked for John Blank Cabinetry, New Holland. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, Levi is survived by: four brothers, Daniel married to Naomi, New Holland, Henry married to Fannie, Gordonville, Aaron married to Elizabeth, James, Jr. married to Anna Mary, both New Holland; three sisters, Emma married to Daniel Glick, Howard, Sarah married to Daniel Glick, Lancaster, Naomi married to Sam Ebersol, New Holland.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, 12:00 pm Noon EST at the home of Henry Bawell, 3529 Zeltenreich Rd., Gordonville with viewing there till the time of service. Interment: Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »