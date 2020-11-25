Levi E. Smucker, 78, of 96A Pond Road, Ronks, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Amos and Barbara Esh Smucker. He was the husband of the late Barbara Stoltzfus Smucker. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Levi is survived by: children, Emma Z. wife of Amos Blank of Herdon, KY, Fannie S. wife of Jonas King of Christiana, Malinda S. wife of Alvin King of Rebersburg, PA, Barbara S. wife of Jonas Beiler of Ronks, Rachel S. wife of John Smucker of Gordonville, Stephen L. husband of Lydia Stoltzfus Smucker of Strasburg, Naomi E. wife of Israel Stoltzfus of Greenfork, IN, Levi E., Jr., husband of Sarah Fisher Smucker, Amos L. husband of Rachel King Smucker, Omar S. husband of Sarah Stoltzfus Smucker all of Farmville VA, Elizabeth S. wife of Abner Stoltzfus of Christiana; 101 grandchildren; 101 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jonathan Smucker of Kinzers, Aquilla Smucker of Bird-in-Hand, Arie Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Katie Stoltzfus of Bird-in-Hand, Malinda Blank of Christiana and Mary Blank of Newburg, PA. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren and a brother, Daniel Smucker.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the late home. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service. Interment will be in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's Leola
