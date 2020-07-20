Levi B. Stoltzfoos, age 91, of 5516 Strasburg Road, Gap, formerly of Christiana, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was the husband of Hannah L. Allgyer Stoltzfoos for nearly 70 years. Born in Groffdale, he was the son of the late Leroy L. and Fannie Blank Stoltzfoos. Levi was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children: Anna Mae wife of Abram Stoltzfus of Gap, Mervin L. husband of Yvonne Fry Stoltzfoos of New Holland, David R. husband of Cathy Cascio Stoltzfoos of Mount Joy, 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Rebecca wife of Amos Stoltzfus, Naomi wife of Leroy Stoltzfus, both of Gap. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeff Stoltzfus, 1 brother, David Stoltzfoos, and 5 sisters: Annie Zook, Susie Stoltzfus, Katie Riehl, Hannah Smucker and Mary Petersheim.
Services will be private with interment in the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana, PA.
