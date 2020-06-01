Levi A. Esh, 81 of Millersburg died May 31, 2020 at home. He was born on April 1, 1939 the son of the late Aaron S. and Anna Mary (Stoltzfus) Esh.
He is survived by his wife Naomi S. (Lapp) Esh, children Levi Esh, Jr. and Sadie of Ronks, PA, Emanuel and Miriam Esh of Lewisburg, Anna Mary wife of Jonas Smucker, Ada wife of Daniel King both of Millersburg, Lena wife of Christ Riehl, Jr. of Elizabethville, and Ruth wife of Elmer King of Lykens. He is also survived by 52 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren, brothers John Esh husband of Mary of Ronks, Daniel husband of Rebecca of Intercourse, PA, Amos husband of Leah of Newburg, PA, Henry husband of Katie of Gap, PA, and a sister Rebecca wife of the late Elam Beiler of Ronks, PA.
He was preceded in death by a son David and a granddaughter Lena Fern.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11:00 AM at 827 Kessler Road, Millersburg. Burial will be at the West Lykens Valley Amish Cemetery.
Minnich Family Funeral Homes, Inc. is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com
