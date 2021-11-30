Leverne “Jerry” Lewis, 83, of Rising Sun, MD, formerly of Nottingham, entered into rest on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Born in Green Cove, VA, he was the son of the late Smith and Carrie (Daye) Lewis. He was the loving husband of Zella M. (Czerny) Lewis for 46 years.
Jerry had worked as a foreman for Agway, primarily overseeing the construction of pole barns. He enjoyed carpentry, camping, NASCAR and trips to the casinos.
In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by a daughter, Melissa Billings of Newark, DE; a son, Mark, husband of Kellie Lewis of Nottingham; 2 step-daughters, Cindy Hearn of Millboro, DE; and Kim, wife of Jeff McCardell of Kirkwood; 2 stepsons, George Paxson of Townsend, DE; and Chris Paxson of Millsboro, DE. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Diana Mahan, Jason Billings, Casi Hash, Courtney Enck, and Cole Lewis; 9 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; 7 step-grandchildren, 9 step-great grandchildren; 5 step great-great grandchildren and a brother Edward Lewis. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, a sister, and his step-son.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth St., Quarryville, PA on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a viewing from 10-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org
